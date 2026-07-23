Govt says no decision on increasing ethanol-blending beyond 20%, programme saved ₹1.97 lakh crore in forex

The Centre on Thursday highlighted the benefits of ethanol-blended petrol (EBP) and clarified that so far, the government has not taken any decision on increasing ethanol-blending beyond 20%.
The government, in a statement, added that the introduction of E85 fuel “does not constitute an increase in the nationwide base ethanol-blending level of petrol”. Notably, E85 fuel contains 85% ethanol and 15% petrol.
“Any future decision regarding higher ethanol blends will be taken only after detailed scientific and technical studies and consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and research institutions,” it said.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 23 July, Suresh Gopi, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the EBP programme has saved over ₹1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange. He added that these savings come through the substitution of around 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil. The statement further claimed that the blend has also reduced around 952 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and transferred over ₹1.66 lakh crore to farmers.
Prescribed ethanol-blending percentage over the last three years:
|Ethanol Supply Year
|Average Blending
|2022-23
|~12%
|2023-24
|~14.6%
|2024-25
|~19.2%
|2025-26 (Nov-June)
|20%
According to the release, India's EBP Programme “has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, OMCs, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions”.
It added that 20% blend has been achieved in five years ahead of the original target, “after more than two decades of phased policy development, stakeholder consultations, scientific evaluation and capacity creation”.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.