Govt says no decision on increasing ethanol-blending beyond 20%, programme saved ₹1.97 lakh crore in forex

The Centre on Thursday highlighted the benefits of ethanol-blended petrol (EBP) and clarified that so far, the government has not taken any decision on increasing ethanol-blending beyond 20%.
The government, in a statement, added that the introduction of E85 fuel “does not constitute an increase in the nationwide base ethanol-blending level of petrol”. Notably, E85 fuel contains 85% ethanol and 15% petrol.
“Any future decision regarding higher ethanol blends will be taken only after detailed scientific and technical studies and consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and research institutions,” it said.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 23 July, Suresh Gopi, Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the EBP programme has saved over ₹1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange. He added that these savings come through the substitution of around 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil. The statement further claimed that the blend has also reduced around 952 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and transferred over ₹1.66 lakh crore to farmers.
Prescribed ethanol-blending percentage over the last three years:
|Ethanol Supply Year
|Average Blending
|2022-23
|~12%
|2023-24
|~14.6%
|2024-25
|~19.2%
|2025-26 (Nov-June)
|20%
According to the release, India's EBP Programme “has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, OMCs, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions”.
It added that 20% blend has been achieved in five years ahead of the original target, “after more than two decades of phased policy development, stakeholder consultations, scientific evaluation and capacity creation”.