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Govt has no plans to reduce import duties on pulses for now: Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare

Higher kharif acreage and adequate global supplies underpin the government’s stance, even as retail prices of major pulses rise by up to 12.7% year-on-year.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published14 Oct 2026, 08:50 PM IST
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The decision comes as prices of major pulses climb and uneven monsoon rainfall raises concerns about domestic production.
The decision comes as prices of major pulses climb and uneven monsoon rainfall raises concerns about domestic production.
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New Delhi: The government has no plans to cut import duties on pulses for now, Nidhi Khare, secretary, consumer affairs ministry, said on Wednesday, as it banks on domestic crop prospects and adequate global supplies to contain prices despite rising retail costs.

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The decision comes as prices of major pulses climb and uneven monsoon rainfall raises concerns about domestic production. Rather than lowering duties to encourage cheaper imports, the government is relying on the kharif crop and existing buffer stocks to manage price pressures.

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“We have a very clear and robust import strategy, and we are following it. Exporting countries are also aware of the Indian government’s policy framework. So, there is no concern about a price rise,” Khare told Mint on the sidelines of an event organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards to mark World Standards Day.

India levies a 10% import duty on lentils and chickpeas (chana), while yellow peas attract a 30% duty. Imports of pigeon pea (tur) and black gram (urad) are allowed under the free category until 31 March 2027. The country imported 5.96 million tonnes of pulses in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), nearly 18% less than a year earlier. Imports subsequently rose 62% year-on-year to 1.71 million tonnes in April-July FY27.

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Rising inflation

India’s retail inflation accelerated to 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August, while food inflation rose to 7.74% from 5.97%, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

Pulses are adding to household food costs. The Economic Survey 2024-25 said vegetables and pulses together accounted for 32.3% of overall retail inflation during April-December FY25. The figure covers both categories and does not isolate the contribution of pulses.

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Retail prices of major pulses, meanwhile, have risen by as much as 12.7% over the past year, according to government data. As of 14 October, chana dal cost 91.64 a kg, up 5% from 87.24 a year earlier. Tur was priced at 129.96 a kg, up 12.7% from 115.31, while urad rose 9.3% to 124.54 from 113.99.

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Moong prices increased 2.8% to 113.66 a kg from 110.61 a year earlier, while masoor rose 1.6% to 90.93 from 89.50.

Sowing and buffer

The government is counting on higher sowing and buffer stocks to ease supply pressures. The area under kharif pulses reached 12.24 million hectares as of 2 October, up from 11.98 million hectares a year earlier, according to agriculture ministry data.

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The increase was led by urad, whose acreage expanded by 296,000 hectares to 2.66 million hectares. Arhar (tur) sowing rose by 149,000hectares to 4.79 million hectares, while moong acreage fell 117,000 hectares to 3.37 million hectares. Total pulse acreage was close to the normal area of 12.36 million hectares, although the final harvest will depend on yields and weather conditions.

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About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More

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