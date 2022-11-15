Govt nominates Vivek Joshi as Director in RBI's central board

Joshi holds a Ph.D. and Masters in International Studies (International Economics) from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva (Switzerland). He completed his Ph.D. under the guidance of Prof. Richard Baldwin in Trade Economics in 2010. He is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and the University of Roorkee (now, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee), where he finished his Executive Masters in the International Business in 2006 and B.E. in Mechanical Engineering in 1987, respectively.