Govt nominates Vivek Joshi as Director in RBI's central board

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced that the government has nominated Vivek Joshi to its central board. Joshi who is the secretary of the Department of Financial Services, will hold the position of Director at RBI. The nomination has come into effect from November 15, 2022, until further orders.
In its statement, RBI said, the central government has nominated Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Sanjay Malhotra.
Notably, Joshi took charge as the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance since November 1, 2022. Between 2014-2017, he served as joint Secretary, the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, where his responsibilities included formulation of public procurement policies for the Central Government and appraisal of publicly funded projects/schemes.
He is also currently posted as Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs since January 2019.
Joshi holds a Ph.D. and Masters in International Studies (International Economics) from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva (Switzerland). He completed his Ph.D. under the guidance of Prof. Richard Baldwin in Trade Economics in 2010. He is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and the University of Roorkee (now, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee), where he finished his Executive Masters in the International Business in 2006 and B.E. in Mechanical Engineering in 1987, respectively.
