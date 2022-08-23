'Govt not taking decisions in time': Nitin Gadkari latest against the Centre. Read here2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Time is more important than technology or resources, Nitin Gadkari said
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has once again garnered attention for another blunt statement against the Centre. The Union Minister, who recently lost his spot in the BJP's top decision-making body, commented, “government is not taking decisions in time."