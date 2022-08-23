Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has once again garnered attention for another blunt statement against the Centre. The Union Minister, who recently lost his spot in the BJP's top decision-making body, commented, “government is not taking decisions in time."

Gadkari commented, "You can make miracles...and the potential is there...My suggestion is the future of Indian infrastructure is very bright. We need to accept good technology, good innovation, good research and successful practices in the world and in the country. We should have alternative materials by which we can reduce costs without compromising on the quality. And time is the most important thing in the construction. Time is the biggest capital. The biggest problem is the government is not taking decisions on time."

During NATCON 2022 event, organized by the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, he said, time is "more important than technology or resources".

Last week, in a major reshuffle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have ousted senior leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from its Parliamentary Board and inducted 6 new faces.

Last week, union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday attributed the BJP’s rise to power to the work done by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani and Deendayal Upadhyaya. Addressing an event of the Laxmanrao Mankar Smriti Sanstha, which has 11,000 teachers and many schools in tribal areas,

Gadkari recalled listening to Vajpayee’s speech at the BJP's 1980 conclave in Mumbai. “Atalji had said: Andhera chhatega, sooraj niklega, kamal khilega (The darkness will disappear, the Sun will come out and the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom) one day," Gadkari said.

“I was there. Everybody who heard that speech believed that such a day will come. Atalji, Advaniji, Deendayal Upadhyaya and many workers did such a work that today we are in power under Modiji’s leadership in the country and and in many states," Gadkari said.

