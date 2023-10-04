Govt notifies bankruptcy code changes to make aircraft recovery easier
In the case of Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on 3 May, lessors were not allowed to recover its planes as the court had said the moratorium applied to leased aircraft and engines as well
New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has notified that some provisions of the insolvency and bankruptcy code won’t apply to aircraft, their engines and related parts. This is a significant development for the aviation industry as it will ease the recovery of assets even after an airline files for insolvency in India.