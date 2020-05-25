Govt notifies BS-VI emission norms for quadricycles

Bajaj Qute was launched in India in April, 2019 in both CNG and petrol variants. The company produced 6,095 quadricycles in fiscal 2020, of which 942 were sold domestically and 5,185 were exported. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd showcased the Atom, an electric quadricycle, at Auto Expo 2020. The vehicle is likely to be launched later this year.