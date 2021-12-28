The union government on Tuesday notified consumer protection rules where existing direct selling entities have to comply these rules within 90 days, according to an official statement.

These rules will apply to all goods and services bought or sold through direct selling, all models of direct selling, all direct selling entities offering goods and services to consumers in India, all forms of unfair trade practices across all models of direct selling and also to also to a direct selling entity which is not established in India, but offers goods or services to consumers in India.

Direct selling entity and direct sellers are prohibited from:

- Promoting a pyramid Scheme or enroll any person to such scheme or participate in such arrangement in any manner whatsoever in the garb of doing direct selling business.

- Participate in money circulation scheme in the garb of doing direct selling business.

The rules also provide for monitoring by state government -- for ensuring compliance of these rules by direct selling entity and direct sellers, every state government to set up a mechanism to monitor or supervise the activities of direct sellers and direct selling entity.

The rules provide for certain obligation upon direct selling entities which include:

- Incorporation under the Companies Act or if a partnership firm, be registered under the Partnership Act, 1932, or if a limited liability partnership, be registered under the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008.

- Have a minimum of one physical location as its registered office within India

- Make self-declaration to the effect that Direct Selling Entity has complied with the provisions of the Direct Selling rules and is not involved in any Pyramid Scheme or money circulation scheme;

- Have a prior written contract with its direct sellers in order to authorize them to sell or offer to sell its goods or services, and the terms of such agreement shall be just, fair and equitable;

- Ensure that all its direct sellers have verified identities and physical addresses and issue identity cards and documents only to such direct sellers.

