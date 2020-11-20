Govt notifies draft rules of labour code on occupational safety and health

New Delhi: The Union government Friday notified the draft rules of the labour code on occupational safety and working condition that, among other things, promises mandatory appointment letter to all employees, single registration and return filing of firms, provision of a safety committee in bigger companies and travel allowances to a segment migrants. But it is silent on promised inter-state migrants' database and why healthcare-checkup provisions are restricted to workers beyond the age of 45, among other issues.

“The salient features of the draft rules include appointment of letter in prescribed format, including designation, category of skill, wages, avenue for achieving higher wages/higher position etc. to every employee of an establishment within three months of coming into force of the rules. As per new rules no employee shall be employed in any establishment unless he has been issued a letter of appointment," the labour ministry said Friday.

For ease of doing business and reduce labour registration and annual return filings, the draft rule has made provision for “single electronic registration, license and annual integrated return for an establishment". It also talked about a national licensing system for contract hiring.

Rules offer implantational details of an Act, and once the final rules are adopted and notified, an Act, as passed by Parliament gets implemented. The ministry said the draft rules will receive feedback from stakeholders for 45 days following which final rules will be readied.

While talking about safety of workers, the draft rule has proposed that “safety committees have been made mandatory for every establishment employing 500 or more workers to provide an opportunity for the workers to represent their concern on occupational safety and health matters and rules have been provided for composition and functions of safety committees."

Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) welcomed the move and in a statement called it “extreme efforts" taken by the labour ministry, “for the country’s much required labour reform". ISF claimed it will improve ease of doing business and help in formalizing the jobs space.

However, labour economists said some of the provisions are discriminatory. Labour economists argued that safety and health of workers will be comprised as the draft rules exclude a bulk of the workers of companies that have less than 500 workers in India and their safety will be ignored.

“With tremendous improvements taking place in the field of technology (robotics, automation, AI, etc), and the rise of capital-intensive industries, the average size of a factory will be less than 500, but safety considerations could be significant in them as well. Besides, the rule making provision for annual medical examination for workers only 45 and above will exclude a good proportion of workers in a factory and in other covered establishments. All workers below the age of 45 will be deprived. It raises concern regarding workers’ safety," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI, Jamshedpur.

He further said allowing overtime up to 12 hours a day may lead to job loss as it will encourage companies, including the labour-intensive manufacturing, to reduce three shifts of work to two. “This not only constitutes an age discrimination practice but also segments the workforce in an establishment by age. In most new establishments and high-new technology-oriented establishments where younger workers’ shares are higher, the labour costs will be less for them and safety will get comprised," argued Shyam Sundar.

The draft rule also is silent on creating database of inter-state migrants, but makes provision for journey allowance once in a year comprising to-and-fro cost of the journey, and “toll-free helpline number for interstate migrant worker to address their concerns and grievances in a timely manner". However, this allowance is applicable only for those who have worked for 180 days in the preceding 12 months.

