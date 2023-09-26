Govt notifies final valuation rules for angel tax on foreign investments2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM IST
The rules specify that the fair value of the shares will be as determined by the methods provided. Anything above, after accounting for a 10% safe harbour margin, will be deemed as taxable premium
New Delhi: The finance ministry has brought out final valuation rules applicable to foreign investments into unlisted shares in India to determine whether it entails a premium that is liable to any levy under angel tax provisions.
