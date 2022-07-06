The government has also notified the amendment to expand GST refunds in case of inverted duty rate structure, and allowing refund of input services as well. “This is a welcome and a much awaited move. This decision will benefit several sectors including pharma, apparels etc. These sectors will now be able to price their products more effectively on account of the additional refunds that would now become available. It will ensure that there is no effective additional cost on account of blocked credits. This has been a long pending ask of Industry and has been under discussion for a while now, said Jaising.