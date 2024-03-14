Govt notifies National Dental Commission Act

The government on Thursday notified the rules for implementing the National Dental Commission Act, paving the way for regulating dental education and profession in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Act, which replaces the Dentists Act, 1948, proposes setting up the National Dental Commission that will regulate fees for half of the seats in private dental colleges.

The move is part of a broader strategy to align India's dental education and professional standards with global benchmarks.

Passed by Parliament last year, the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, also mandates the formation of state dental councils or joint dental councils to decentralize authority and enhance regulation.

The Act will empower three autonomous boards: Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Dental Education Board, the Dental Assessment and Rating Board, and the Ethics and Dental Registration Board.

The commission will have a chairperson, eight ex-officio members, and 24 part-time members.

Fixed tenures will be introduced for the commission's chairperson, members, and secretary, with no option for reappointment. The NDC is also set to promote preventive dental care and the development of soft skills among professionals.

Appointments to the commission will include three part-time members with a four-year term, drawn from individuals with over 20 years of expertise in various professional fields. The government will also appoint ten part-time members on a rotation basis, after every two years.

According to dentists, one of the standout features of the legislation is its focus on making dental education affordable by regulating fees in private dental colleges.

“By prioritizing affordability alongside quality, the bill paves the way for a more inclusive dental education landscape, empowering aspiring dentists from diverse socio-economic backgrounds," said Rahul Singh, senior resident dentist, GIMS, Greater Noida.

"The bill's emphasis on standardizing admissions through national eligibility tests ensures merit-based selection and uniformity in dental education. The proposed common counseling for all India seats and state-level counseling for state seats streamlines the process, reducing administrative hurdles and ensuring fairness," he added.

