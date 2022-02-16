Govt notifies new norms for kids riding on motorcycles. Check new traffic rules

Govt notifies new norms for kids riding on motorcycles. Check new traffic rules1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
- These rules specify the use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 km per hour
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle.
Under these rules, the central government may, by rules, provide for measures for the safety of children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle. Further, it specifies the use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 km per hour.
“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide notification dated 15th February 2022 has amended Rule 138 of CMVR, 1989 and has prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle. This has been notified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.
These rules will come into force after one year from the date of publication of the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022.
