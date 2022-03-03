Govt notifies rules for showing fitness certificate, registration mark on vehicles1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2022, 03:37 PM IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification according to which validity of fitness certificate and registration mark of the motor vehicle shall be exhibited on the vehicles in the manner as prescribed in the draft rules.
In case of heavy, medium and light goods or passenger vehicles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen, the ministry said.
In case of auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, e-cart, and quadrcycle, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen, if fitted.
In case of motor cycle, it shall be exhibited on the conspicuous part of the vehicle.
This shall be displayed in yellow colour on blue background in type Arial Bold Script.
