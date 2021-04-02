Govt notifies rule for winding up Income Tax Settlement Commission

The new dispute resolution system under a committee to be set up will replace the Commission and will be available to assessees with taxable income up to ₹50 lakh in cases where disputed income is up to ₹10 lakh. The new system to reduce litigation was announced in the union budget for FY22 but finer details of it are not available. It will function in a faceless manner to ensure transparency. The government will also make interim arrangements for cases pending in the Settlement Commission to be cleared.

