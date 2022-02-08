India on Tuesday summoned South Korea's ambassador to the country to convey its strong displeasure over a social media post by a Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor over Kashmir .

The Ministry of External Affairs said the message was to express concern over the corporate's behaviour and not to lodge a protest against the country.

In a media response, MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, informed that India expressed its strong displeasure of the government on what is described as an "unacceptable social media post" by Hyundai Pakistan.

"Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday 7th February 2022," the MEA spokesperson said.

"The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise," he added.

Bagchi further said India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. "But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

S Korean FM regrets Hyundai Pakistan's post on Kashmir

The foreign ministers of India and South Korea also spoke by telephone as the car company faced a backlash in India from customers incensed over the comments expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination, , the Indian foreign ministry said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has conveyed regret to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar over the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post on Kashmir.

"Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea H.E. Chung Eui-yong called External Affairs Minister this morning. While they discussed several issues, the RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post," Bagchi said.

Hyundai apologises for 'unauthorised' tweet

Hyundai Motor has expressed regret for an "unauthorised" tweet by its Pakistani partner on Kashmir and has got the offending post deleted, but not before it faced calls for a boycott of its cars and the Indian government curtly telling it to be more forceful in its unequivocal apology.

As tweets from accounts linked to Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp expressing solidarity with separate Kashmir kicked a row on Sunday, the South Korean firm on that day responded saying it has "zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view".

But, as the furore refused to die down and the government stepped in, Hyundai on Tuesday issued a statement saying "deeply regretting any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity".

Hyundai Motor Company, it said, "does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region".

"Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts," it said, adding it has ensured that the offensive tweets are deleted.

