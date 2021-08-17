The government refused to confirm or deny in the Supreme Court on Monday whether it used the Israeli Pegasus spyware for surveilling Indians but offered to set up an expert committee to look into the controversy and “dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests".

In an affidavit filed before the top court was to consider a clutch of petitions for a court-monitored independent investigation into the alleged snooping, the Centre contended that the petitions “are based on conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material" and, hence, fail to make out a case to invoke writ jurisdiction.

“It is, however, submitted that with a view to dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests and with an object of examining the issues raised, the Union of India will constitute a committee of experts in the field which will go into all aspects of the issue," stated the affidavit, filed by the ministry of electronics and information technology.

While the affidavit said the government “unequivocally denies any and all of the allegations", it did not answer whether the Centre or any agency authorized by it has used Pegasus for surveillance and whether it was in possession of any information obtained using the spyware.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta repeatedly during the proceedings whether the government will come clean on the purchase or use of Pegasus. The solicitor general, however, maintained that a committee should rather be allowed to delve into the issue, adding “whatever interception was done, it was done in the interest of national security".

According to the law officer, the petitioners will not withdraw their cases even if the government were to state on an affidavit that it did not use Pegasus, and therefore the court should approve of the expert committee by laying down the terms of references. The experts will be given access to all the relevant information available with the government and its agencies.

