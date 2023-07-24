comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Govt officers eligible for personal use of electronic devices up to 1.3 lakh after…
Back

Govt officers eligible for personal use of electronic devices up to ₹1.3 lakh after…

 1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:53 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Central government officers in India will be entitled to mobile phones, laptops, or similar devices costing up to INR 1.3 lakh ($1,760) for personal use after four years, according to the Expenditure Department of the Finance Ministry.

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to ₹1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years. Premium
Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years.

The central government officers will be entitled to mobile phones, laptops, or similar devices costing up to 1.3 lakh which can be retained by them for personal use after four years, according to the Expenditure Department of the Finance Ministry. 

In an office memorandum, the department listed out proper guidelines for the issuance of mobile, laptop, tablet, phablets, notebooks, notepads, ultra-book, netbooks, or devices of similar categories to eligible officers for official work, PTI reported. 

All central government officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above will be entitled to such electronic devices, the Expenditure Department guidelines read. 

In the case of Section Officers and Under Secretaries, 50 percent of the sanctioned strength can be issued such devices, it added. 

The office memorandum, regarding the cost of the devices, said it could be 1 lakh plus taxes. However, for devices with a Make-in-India component of more than 40 percent, the price ceiling will be 1.30 lakh plus taxes.

"No new device may be sanctioned to an officer who has already been allotted a device, in a ministry/department, up to 4 years except in case of repair, which is declared as 'beyond economical repairs'," the memorandum said. 

It further said post completion of four years of usage, the officer shall retain the device, as per PTI reports. 

"Concerned Ministry/Department shall ensure that the data in the device is completely wiped out (data sanitized) before the device is handed over to the officer for retention," the ministry said in the memorandum 

The memorandum dated July 21, 2023, supersedes the earlier one, which was issued on March 27, 2020, as per which the cost of such devices was capped at 80,000 and there was no provision for retention of devices for personal use.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 06:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout