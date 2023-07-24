Govt officers eligible for personal use of electronic devices up to ₹1.3 lakh after…1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Central government officers in India will be entitled to mobile phones, laptops, or similar devices costing up to INR 1.3 lakh ($1,760) for personal use after four years, according to the Expenditure Department of the Finance Ministry.
