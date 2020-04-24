Known for its naysaying sloth rather than nimble-footed action, the Indian bureaucracy is working overtime to deal with the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. It could be changing the responsiveness metric in the process.

This emergency is unlike anything the mandarins sitting atop a bloated executive have ever faced. But the unfolding human tragedy has resulted in a new 24x7 playbook for the Indian administration, notorious for its protocols.

“The empowered group on economic and welfare measures meets daily and sometimes sits late," said a government official requesting anonymity on Thursday, nearly a month into a national lockdown that began on 25 March.

The government has set up no fewer than 11 empowered groups headed by secretary-level officials and those from federal policy think tank NITI Aayog under the Disaster Management Act to tackle the virus.

They have been tasked to stitch together economic and welfare measures, assess and suggest measures on medical emergency management, ensure supply of emergency medical equipment, build coordination and look into issues of capacity building and human resources. Obviously, quick decision-making is key.

“We are in constant touch with the states and helping them at any hour if required. Offices are open 24 hours; every query is being resolved may it be of any nature. This time is very crucial," said health minister Harsh Vardhan.

With the virus throwing new challenges every day such as the ballooning migrant crisis, departments across the government machinery are pulling their weight from inside multiple war-rooms. An additional danger comes from the government’s attempts to try and open key parts of the economy to battle a looming recession. “There have been quicker resolutions to requests and shorter turnaround times," said a senior Bihar government official involved in relief work among returning migrants.

With everyone involved needing to be in-sync round the clock, technology has emerged as the saviour in the age of social distancing.

“I have been relying entirely on electronic means for communication with colleagues. Now it does not matter if the other officers are sitting in the next room or somewhere else. Videoconferencing is also widely deployed these days in government for decision making," said the official, who asked not to be named.

This comes against the backdrop of the Narendra Modi government resetting the rules of engagement, specifically for civil servants of the Indian Administrative Service.

“Preparedness for tackling covid-19 is already there in terms of protocols, hospital beds in designated hospitals, equipment and training. The work is on 24 hours without fail," said Arun Singhal, special secretary in Union health ministry.

The government’s approach to expediting solutions has been also noticed by industry. Acknowledging the role of technology in bringing policymakers closer to entrepreneurs, Devin Narang, country head-India, Sindicatum Renewable Energy Co., said there has been a major positive change in the way the government is working, especially in listening to grievances and seeking suggestions from stakeholders for policymaking.

“The ministry of commerce and industry and the ministry of new and renewable energy are working full time in addressing industry issues. Some of the issues we have flagged to the government have been addressed in 24 hours. Ministers and bureaucrats also make themselves available through video calls, something we could not think of earlier," said Narang. This, he said, makes it possible for a large section of industry to get an audience from civil servants.

A case in point is advisories issued to agencies implementing clean energy projects to allow developers more time to complete such projects, on account of delays caused by the lockdown.

It’s the ministry of home affairs’ control room that has now become nodal agency, especially for supply-chain route operations in the country.

“The control room is working 24x7 and not only coordinating with states but also with various central ministries, to fight the epidemic," a home ministry official said.

The ministry of external affairs has set up a covid-19 cell staffed with 75 officials. It runs a control room to answer distress calls from Indians abroad and foreign nationals stuck in India.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated