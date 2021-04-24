The Uttarakhand government today notified that all the government offices in the state will remain closed till 28 April in an effort to stop the rising number of covid-19 cases in the state. "All Govt offices to remain closed from 23rd to 28th April as a measure to control spread of Covid-19 in offices. All officers to be present in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones switched on at all times so that they can be called to the office if needed," according to Uttarakhand government.