Home >News >India >Govt offices to remain close in Uttarakhand till 28 April

The Uttarakhand government today notified that all the government offices in the state will remain closed till 28 April in an effort to stop the rising number of covid-19 cases in the state. "All Govt offices to remain closed from 23rd to 28th April as a measure to control spread of Covid-19 in offices. All officers to be present in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones switched on at all times so that they can be called to the office if needed," according to Uttarakhand government.

The state today reported 5084 new COVID-19 cases, 1466 recoveries and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours.

