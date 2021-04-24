Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt offices to remain close in Uttarakhand till 28 April

Govt offices to remain close in Uttarakhand till 28 April

Premium
File Photo: Devotees stand behind barricades during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021.
1 min read . 07:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Uttarakhand today reported 5084 new COVID-19 cases, 1466 recoveries and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Uttarakhand government today notified that all the government offices in the state will remain closed till 28 April in an effort to stop the rising number of covid-19 cases in the state. "All Govt offices to remain closed from 23rd to 28th April as a measure to control spread of Covid-19 in offices. All officers to be present in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones switched on at all times so that they can be called to the office if needed," according to Uttarakhand government.

The Uttarakhand government today notified that all the government offices in the state will remain closed till 28 April in an effort to stop the rising number of covid-19 cases in the state. "All Govt offices to remain closed from 23rd to 28th April as a measure to control spread of Covid-19 in offices. All officers to be present in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones switched on at all times so that they can be called to the office if needed," according to Uttarakhand government.

The state today reported 5084 new COVID-19 cases, 1466 recoveries and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The state today reported 5084 new COVID-19 cases, 1466 recoveries and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.