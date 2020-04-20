ITBP jawans deployed at the area during coronavirus lockdown, in Dehradun. (ANI)
ITBP jawans deployed at the area during coronavirus lockdown, in Dehradun. (ANI)

Govt offices to remain closed in Uttarakhand till 3 May

1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2020, 02:16 AM IST ANI

  • The state's tally of covid-19 cases reached 42 after two more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Haridwar on Saturday
  • After Dehradun, the state government classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as covid-19 'red zones'

In view of the coronavirus outbreak all the government offices will remain closed in Uttarakhand till May 3.

"Government offices to remain closed in Uttarakhand till May 3 in view of coronavirus lockdown," said State Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

Orders have been issued to all secretaries, commissioners, Director General of Police (DGP), District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police and other officers in this regard.

After Dehradun, the state government earlier in the day classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as covid-19 "red zones".

The state's tally of covid-19 cases reached 42 after two more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Haridwar on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES
6 districts in Uttarakhand have confirmed cases of Covid-19

No new coronavirus cases reported in Uttarakhand as of 8:00 AM - Apr 19

1 min read . 19 Apr 2020
MCD worker sprays disinfectant during sanitization drive as government-imposed nationwide lockdown to take preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus (ANI)

Covid-19 update: 35 more people test positive in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension

1 min read . 12:59 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout