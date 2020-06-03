Govt okays amendment to Essential Commodities Act

NEW DELHI : The Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval to amend the Essential Commodities Act (ECA). The more than six-decade-old law that empowers the government to impose curbs on stocking of farm produce will now be amended to help farmers get better value for their produce and help attract fresh investments into the beleaguered farm sector. It will also lead to removal of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities.