Govt  OKs  10,683  crore PLI plan for textiles

The scheme offers two kinds of investment opportunities. One of them is for large integrated units, where the minimum investment is ₹300 crore in the plant, machinery and civil works, excluding land costs. In the second category, investors have to put in at least ₹100 crore to participate. Textiles is one of 13 sectors where PLI schemes were announced during Union Budget 2021-22 with an outlay of ₹1.97 trillion to give a boost to domestic manufacturing. The schemes are expected to result in incremental production in these 13 sectors to around ₹37.5 trillion over five years and offer new jobs to nearly 10 million people in the same period.