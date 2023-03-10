NEW DELHI : Even as the Union government is keeping a close watch on the seasonal influenza situation across the country, at least two people have died due to influenza H3N2 virus with the total cases of influenza climbing to 3,038, the Union health ministry said on Friday. However, the government claims that the cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from the end of March.

Influenza H3N2 is the predominant sub-type among the samples testing positive for influenza, since the beginning of this year and a major cause for current respiratory illness across India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, the prevalence of influenza H1N1 (swine flu) is also noted in parts of the country.

This year, H3N2 is widespread in circulation surpassing covid-19 numbers and has infected thousands of people in the country.

A total of 3,038 laboratory confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza including H3N2 have been reported till 9 March, as per the latest data available on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network. While 1,245 cases were reported in January, 1,307 and 486 cases were reported in February and March, respectively.

Till February, 955 H1N1 cases have been reported. A majority of the H1N1 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu (545), Maharashtra (170), Gujarat (74), Kerala (42) and Punjab (28).

“Held a meeting to review rising cases of #H3N2 Influenza virus in the country. Advisory issued to States to be on the alert and closely monitor the situation. Government of India is working with States & extending support for public health measures to address the situation," Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said in a tweet.

The government further said 3,97,814 cases of acute respiratory illness/influenza like illness (ARI/ILI) were reported from the country in January which slightly increased to 4,36,523 in February. In the first nine days of March, there were 1,33,412 cases.

During January, around 7,041 cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) were admitted to the hospital while 6,919 and 1,866 patients were admitted in hospitals in February and March, respectively.

“The Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the seasonal Influenza situation in various States/UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network on real-time basis. The Ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal Influenza. Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in context of seasonal influenza. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza," said the ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, a near real time surveillance of cases of ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) in OPDs and IPDs (In Patient Department) of health facilities is undertaken by different agencies of the government.

“Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally. India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and other in post-monsoon season. The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March-end. State surveillance officers are therefore fully geared to meet this public health challenge," the health ministry said.