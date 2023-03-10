Govt on alert, H3N2 virus claims two lives1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:02 PM IST
The total cases of influenza have risen to 3,038. The government claims that the cases are expected to decline from the end of March.
NEW DELHI : Even as the Union government is keeping a close watch on the seasonal influenza situation across the country, at least two people have died due to influenza H3N2 virus with the total cases of influenza climbing to 3,038, the Union health ministry said on Friday. However, the government claims that the cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from the end of March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×