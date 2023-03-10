Govt on alert, H3N2 virus claims two lives

“The Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the seasonal Influenza situation in various States/UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network on real-time basis. The Ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal Influenza. Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in context of seasonal influenza. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza," said the ministry in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}