Govt on same-sex marriages: ‘Seeking recognition of relationship not fundamental’3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:04 PM IST
- Right to love, right to cohabit, right to choose a partner, right to have a sexual orientation is a fundamental right but there is no fundamental right to seek recognition of that relationship as a marriage or in any other name: The Solicitor General was heard arguing in the apex court
The Supreme Court of India has been hearing arguments in context with granting legal sanction to same-sex marriage. During the hearing, Solicitor General representing the Central Government stated that there is ‘ no fundamental right in seeking recognition of a relationship as a marriage’.
