Govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4%: World Bank. 06 Dec 2022, 09:28 PM IST
The central government’s revenues increased by 9.5 per cent and spending by 12.2 per cent.
The central government is on track to meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal year on the back of strong growth in revenue collections, according to World Bank's India Development Update.