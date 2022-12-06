Govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4%: World Bank

Even though an increase in spending due to expanded fertilizer subsidies and food subsidies, the government is on track to meet its FY22/23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP and the general government deficit is projected to decline to 9.6 per cent from 10.3 per cent in FY21/22 and 13.3 per cent in FY20/21.

