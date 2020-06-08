Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government will consider extending the deadline for availing a lower corporate tax rate on fresh manufacturing investments.

“I will see what can be done. We want industry to benefit from the 15% corporate tax rate on new investments and I take your point for considering an extension in the deadline of 31 March, 2023," Sitharaman said.

Addressing the FICCI national executive committee members, the minister said that the government is willing to give extra time to businesses as they are in the process of recovering from the ill effects of the pandemic and loss of two months of sales due to the lockdown.

Last September Sitharaman announced a sharp cut in corporate tax, which was followed through a Presidential order, to reverse a slowdown that had gripped the economy. As per this, companies not availing of tax sops could opt for a 22% corporate tax rate and new manufacturing companies that start production before March 2023 could opt for a 15% rate.

The government also lowered the rate of minimum alternate tax (MAT), the minimum tax to be paid by a company in spite of tax incentives, from 18.5% to 15%. The move was aimed at making India’s corporate tax regime globally competitive and increase post-tax earnings of companies for reinvestment.

However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has further worsened the economic growth. The government has now taken a slew of measures to improve liquidity for businesses and has suspended the operation of bankruptcy code for at least six months to aid the recovery.

“We have fairly clearly addressed the issue of liquidity. There is definitely the availability of the liquidity. We will look into it if there are still issues." Sitharaman said, adding that every government department has been told to clear pending payments to small businesses. If there is any issue with any department, the government will look into it, she said.

The minister further said that the recently announced emergency credit facility is not restricted to micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and can be availed by any business meeting the eligibility criteria for availing these loans.

As far as the possibility of reducing good and services tax (GST) rate for sectors hit by covid-19, Sitharaman said that the final call will be taken by the GST Council. “GST rate reduction will go to the Council. But the Council is also looking for revenue. The decision for reduction in rate for any sector has to be taken by the Council,".

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who was also a part of the meeting, said that income tax refund to the corporates has begun and refunds worth ₹35,000 crore have been issued in the past few weeks.

