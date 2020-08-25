Govt open to more changes in ECLGS to support small business, individuals

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is open to more changes in the recently announced emergency credit linked guarantee scheme for stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The ₹3 Lakh Crore scheme is open for professionals now and the government is open to more tweaking, changes, if required," the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) said in tweet quoting Sitharaman.

The finance ministry had recently expanded the scope of the government-backed, collateral-free ₹3 trillion emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The scheme is now open for professionals. The government is open to making more changes, if required, she said in an interaction with CII. As of August 18, a third of the credit has been disbursed by lenders.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry expanded the ambit of ECLGS to allow large MSMEs and professionals to avail loans. In line with the new definition of MSMEs, the Centre increased the annual turnover of companies that could avail loans from ₹100 crore to ₹250 crore. The loan amount was also increased from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore. To avail the loan under ECLGS, entrepreneurs were to meet certain eligibility criteria.

The expansion of the scheme to include individual loans for working capital purposes and larger MSMEs will help boost credit offtake by ₹1 trillion within the overall ₹3 trillion target, the minister had said.

The minister also said that the government will have to expedite disinvestment exercise, including that of banks, in order to support them.

“We have to move fast on cabinet cleared disinvestment, including banks. The government is working with RBI to ensure adequate support to banks," Sitharaman said.

In the union budget, the government had said it will sell residual stake in IDBI Bank through stock exchanges. The government now holds about 47% in the bank.

