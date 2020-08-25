Govt open to more changes in ECLGS to support small business, individuals

Earlier this month, the finance ministry expanded the ambit of ECLGS to allow large MSMEs and professionals to avail loans. In line with the new definition of MSMEs, the Centre increased the annual turnover of companies that could avail loans from ₹100 crore to ₹250 crore. The loan amount was also increased from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore. To avail the loan under ECLGS, entrepreneurs were to meet certain eligibility criteria.