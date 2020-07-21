Govt open to take more steps to support industry: FM at India Ideas Summit

Sitharaman said though various figures are floating around about the extent of contraction Indian economy may face in FY21, she can see revival, particularly in rural India. “We have had a very good summer crop. All of what were necessary, have been procured at reasonable price so that farmers are not left high and dry looking for purchasers. Now the estimate for kharif crop has also come. We can clearly see agriculture sector is driving the revival. Activities related to rural economy—whether it is tractor sales, agriculture tools, logistics dealing with food sector, all are up and above. If we can synchronise between the movement between those who monitoring the economy, the regulators, the financial sectors if all work together, a very strong recovery is before us," she added.