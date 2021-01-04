Govt open to tweaking faceless assessment scheme: finance secretary A.B. Pandey

New Delhi: The government is open to tweaking the faceless tax assessment scheme launched last year if any assessee finds any inconvenience, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said in an interview.

The faceless assessment and appeals process was introduced to make tax administration free of any bias and to remove any subjectivity that personal interface between the tax payer and officials could introduce in the process.

In the case of an appeal against such assessment, the taxpayer can seek personal hearing by way of videoconference to present his case. As per the scheme, this request “may" be cleared by a chief commissioner or director general handling a regional faceless appeal centre. The discretion in grant of personal hearing was recently challenged in the Delhi high court, with the argument that opportunity for hearing should be available to all appealing against faceless assessment orders.

Pandey said that the faceless assessment scheme has stabilized and is working well. Of the 58,000 cases identified for faceless assessment in the first phase, final orders have been passed in more than 24,700 cases completely through faceless system.

The taxpayer did not have to go to any officer to explain transactions, the finance secretary said. In 94% of the 24,700 cases where final orders have been passed, the explanations given by taxpayers to email notices have been accepted and no addition of income or imposition of penalty has been made.

“Only in 6% of the cases, which is about 1,500 cases, understatement of income has been observed and necessary addition of income and penalty have been imposed. This demonstrates that the system has stabilized and is working. However, if there are certain suggestions or difficulties in isolated cases, we will be quite open to address them," said Pandey.

Along with faceless assessment, the tax department also introduced a taxpayer charter committing to offer fair, reasonable and courteous treatment and to treat the tax payer as honest. To enforce tax compliance, it has been extensively relying on data captured about transactions in the economy and bringing these to the attention of the tax payer at the time of filing returns. Pandey said concerted action by GST authorities, income tax (I-T) department and other law enforcement agencies is taken to check tax evasion.

“Whenever GST evasion is detected, the cases get automatically transferred to the I-T authorities and they also look into the cases. As we detect GST evasion or customs, they will also be investigated in income tax. Such concerted action will deter those who are on the fringes of the law," said the finance secretary.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via