Govt opens up Covid booster shots for all adults, effective 10 April

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Friday said that precautionary, or booster, doses of covid-19 vaccines will be made available to all those above 18 years of age, if they have completed 9 months since their second shot.
The administration of the immunity boosting doses will be available at private vaccination centres and will start from 10 April, the government said in a statement.
So far, only frontline workers and those above 60 years were eligible for booster shots.
More than 2.4 crore third doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to those above 60 years of age, said the health ministry, adding that about 45% of 12-14 year olds have received the first dose.
According to the government, about 96% of those above 15 years of age have received at least one dose of vaccine, while about 83% people in the age group have received both.
Under its vaccination programme, which started in January 2021, India has administered more than 185.38 crore doses so far.
The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first, second and the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and the population above the age of 60 will continue and the pace would be accelerated, the ministry added.
Mint reported on 22 March about the government’s plan to open up covid-19 booster doses to all adults.
In a recent interview to Mint, Dr. Priya Abraham, director, National Institute of Virology, Pune, had said that a precautionary or a booster dose boosts immunity by activating memory cells to produce more antibodies against covid.
