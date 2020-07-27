New Delhi: In a bid to deliver non-covid essential health services during the Covid-19 pandemic, an additional 13,657 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB - HWCs) were operationalized between January to July 2020, the union health ministry said on Monday.

As of 24th July, 2020, a total of 43,022 HWCs are operational across different parts of the country.

“In the week starting 18th July till the 24th of July, a total of 44.26 lakh people have benefitted from the health and wellness services being provided by the AB-HWCs," the health ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative total footfall among the HWCs since their inception (i.e. 14th April 2018) consequently rose to 1923.93 lakh, it said adding that they have played a pivotal role in ensuring that non-COVID essential services are not hampered and continue to be provided.

The government said that 32,000 yoga sessions were conducted in last week in AB-HWCs all across India. 14.24 lakh yoga sessions have been conducted in total by the HWCs since their inception.

Apart from this, HWCs are also conducting mass screening for non-communicable diseases.

In the last week alone, 3.83 lakh individuals were screened for hypertension, 3.14 lakh for diabetes, 1.15 lakh for oral cancer, 45,000 for breast cancer and 36,000 for cervical cancer. Since their inception, the HWCs have tested a total of 4.72 crore individuals for hypertension, 3.14 crore for diabetes, 2.43 crore for oral cancer, 1.37 crore for breast cancer and 91.32 lakh for cervical cancer, the government said.

The AB-HWCs population-based screenings for non-communicable diseases have provided the State health authorities a list of those with chronic diseases and the vulnerable, co-morbid population which has to be protected from covid-19 on priority.

“Immunization sessions have been organized by the HWC teams where medical checkups of pregnant women are ensured apart from the delivery of essential medicines to TB, leprosy, hypertensive and diabetic patients," the union health ministry said.

