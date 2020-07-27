Govt operationalised 13,657 more wellness centres for non-covid services

In the last week alone, 3.83 lakh individuals were screened for hypertension, 3.14 lakh for diabetes, 1.15 lakh for oral cancer, 45,000 for breast cancer and 36,000 for cervical cancer. Since their inception, the HWCs have tested a total of 4.72 crore individuals for hypertension, 3.14 crore for diabetes, 2.43 crore for oral cancer, 1.37 crore for breast cancer and 91.32 lakh for cervical cancer, the government said.