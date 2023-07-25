Govt, Opposition bat for Parliament debate on Manipur crisis under different laws - Understanding rules 176 and 2671 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:07 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is off to a rocky start as the opposition demands an extensive discussion on the recent ethnic violence in Manipur. The government and opposition also disagree on the nature of discussions.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament got off to a rocky start last week amid growing clamour for a discussion on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Even as the BJP-led NDA insists that it is ready for a debate on the matter, the the opposition has made a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a precondition for any discussion on the issue. The two sides are also unable to agree on the nature of discussions - with the government willing to broach the issue under Rule 176, while the Opposition remains firm about a debate under Rule 267.
