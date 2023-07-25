The Monsoon Session of the Parliament got off to a rocky start last week amid growing clamour for a discussion on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Even as the BJP-led NDA insists that it is ready for a debate on the matter, the the opposition has made a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a precondition for any discussion on the issue. The two sides are also unable to agree on the nature of discussions - with the government willing to broach the issue under Rule 176, while the Opposition remains firm about a debate under Rule 267.

Protests have ruled the day inside both Houses despite attempts by Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to end the impasse. Since the session began on July 20, little work has been done in Parliament.

What is Rule 176?

As per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, a discussion under Rule 176 would be a short interaction not exceeding two and a half hours. Under this, "any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General" outlining the details and the reasons for raising a discussion.

“The Chairman may admit the notice and in consultation with the Leader of the Council fix the date on which such matter may be taken up for discussion and allow such time for discussion, not exceeding two and a half hours, as he may consider appropriate in the circumstances," explains an FAQ uploaded to the Rajya Sabha website.

What is Rule 267?

As the logjam persisted on Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had received 27 notices under Rule 267. The Opposition has demanded a statement from the PM followed by the suspension of all regular proceedings to discuss the Manipur issue.

“Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of the Rules," an official document explains.

(With inputs from agencies)