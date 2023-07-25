The Monsoon Session of the Parliament got off to a rocky start last week amid growing clamour for a discussion on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Even as the BJP-led NDA insists that it is ready for a debate on the matter, the the opposition has made a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a precondition for any discussion on the issue. The two sides are also unable to agree on the nature of discussions - with the government willing to broach the issue under Rule 176, while the Opposition remains firm about a debate under Rule 267.

