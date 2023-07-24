Govt orders inspection of Eros International's accounts over fund siphoning allegations1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Eros International Media is under scrutiny by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for alleged fund siphoning, following previous accusations of financial misreporting and fund diversion by SEBI. The government has ordered an inspection of the company's accounts to investigate the allegations.
Eros International Media is facing scrutiny from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs amid allegations of fund siphoning. The development comes mere weeks after SEBI accused the media group of financial misreporting and fund diversion. It has subsequently banned MD Sunil Arjan Lulla and three of the company's entities from the securities market.
