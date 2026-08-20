Govt orders large dealers to limit holding sugar inventories to 15 days as prices hit record high

The Union government has tightened sugar stockholding limits once again in a bid to tame record-high prices ahead of the festive season, according to an official notification released on Wednesday (August 19).

The order, issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, said that consumers using more than 10 metric tons of the sweetener per month will not be allowed to hold inventories for more than 15 days.

Last month, the government had ordered dealers to hold sugar stocks for no more than 30 days to boost supplies.

A sugar stockholding limit is a government-imposed restriction on the quantity of sugar that dealers can store at a given time, aimed at preventing excessive inventory accumulation and ensuring adequate supplies in the market. The latest stockholding limit will come into effect on September 1 and remain in force until November 30, 2026.

Who are covered under this order? A bulk consumer refers to a confectioner, soft drink manufacturer, food processing company, sweetmeat seller or any other institutional buyer that consumes at least 10 metric tonnes of sugar per month, based on its average monthly consumption over the past year, excluding the current month.

According to the notification, the stockholding restrictions will not apply to institutions under the Central or state governments, Union Territories, or local authorities. The move follows the government’s decision in July to impose curbs on sugar stockholding.

Festivals are sweetening India's sugar demand Sugar demand in India typically rises from August to November as the country celebrates major festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Diwali. This seasonal uptick also prompts bulk dealers, such as biscuit and confectionery makers, to stock up on sugar ahead of the festive season.

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On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the government is considering measures to boost sugar supplies and rein in record prices. These included limited duty-free imports and tighter stockholding limits for bulk traders, with the measures potentially opening the door to sugar imports for the first time in nearly a decade.

Sugar rates continue to rise Even though the government ordered dealers in July to limit holding sugar stocks to 30 days in a bid to bolster supplies, the sweetener's price has continued to rise as demand remained strong, according to a news report by Reuters.

Indian sugar prices have climbed 10% over the past month to a record high and are expected to remain high for at least the next three months as supplies tighten and festival demand gathers pace.

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Patchy rains and dry weather conditions have also affected the sugarcane crop, which typically requires large amounts of water for irrigation.