Govt orders large dealers to limit holding sugar inventories to 15 days as prices hit record high

The Union government has tightened sugar stockholding limits once again in a bid to tame record-high prices ahead of the festive season, according to an official notification released on Wednesday (August 19).

The order, issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, said that consumers using more than 10 metric tons of the sweetener per month will not be allowed to hold inventories for more than 15 days.

Advertisement

Last month, the government had ordered dealers to hold sugar stocks for no more than 30 days to boost supplies.

A sugar stockholding limit is a government-imposed restriction on the quantity of sugar that dealers can store at a given time, aimed at preventing excessive inventory accumulation and ensuring adequate supplies in the market. The latest stockholding limit will come into effect on September 1 and remain in force until November 30, 2026.

Who are covered under this order? A bulk consumer refers to a confectioner, soft drink manufacturer, food processing company, sweetmeat seller or any other institutional buyer that consumes at least 10 metric tonnes of sugar per month, based on its average monthly consumption over the past year, excluding the current month.

Advertisement

According to the notification, the stockholding restrictions will not apply to institutions under the Central or state governments, Union Territories, or local authorities. The move follows the government’s decision in July to impose curbs on sugar stockholding.

Festivals are sweetening India's sugar demand Sugar demand in India typically rises from August to November as the country celebrates major festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Diwali. This seasonal uptick also prompts bulk dealers, such as biscuit and confectionery makers, to stock up on sugar ahead of the festive season.

Also Read | Why is the sugar industry seeking an early start to the crushing season?

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the government is considering measures to boost sugar supplies and rein in record prices. These included limited duty-free imports and tighter stockholding limits for bulk traders, with the measures potentially opening the door to sugar imports for the first time in nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Sugar rates continue to rise Even though the government ordered dealers in July to limit holding sugar stocks to 30 days in a bid to bolster supplies, the sweetener's price has continued to rise as demand remained strong, according to a news report by Reuters.

Indian sugar prices have climbed 10% over the past month to a record high and are expected to remain high for at least the next three months as supplies tighten and festival demand gathers pace.

Also Read | Centre onboards 51 khandsari sugar units on NSWS portal to enhance monitoring

Patchy rains and dry weather conditions have also affected the sugarcane crop, which typically requires large amounts of water for irrigation.

Sugar is also politically sensitive in India, where sweets are widely consumed and many low-income households rely ​on the sweetener as a relatively cheap source of calories, the news agency reported.

Advertisement

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.