Information and broadcasting ministry joint secretary Vikram Sahay today said based on fresh intelligence inputs, the government has directed social media platforms to block some accounts for spreading “fake news" and “anti-India news".

The informational and broadcasting ministry has issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook account, said Sahay.

Sahay said all these accounts are operating from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content, news agency ANI reported.

Yesterday on 20th January, based on fresh intelligence inputs which the Ministry received, we have issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram Accounts, 2 websites & a Facebook account: Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), I-B Ministry pic.twitter.com/rO2YFJOYlX — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

More details are being added.

