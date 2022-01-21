Govt orders to block 35 Pak-backed YouTube channels, Twitter, FB accounts

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Information and broadcasting ministry joint secretary Vikram Sahay today said based on fresh intelligence inputs, the government has directed social media platforms to block some accounts for spreading “fake news" and “anti-India news". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Information and broadcasting ministry joint secretary Vikram Sahay today said based on fresh intelligence inputs, the government has directed social media platforms to block some accounts for spreading “fake news" and “anti-India news".

The informational and broadcasting ministry has issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook account, said Sahay. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The informational and broadcasting ministry has issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram accounts, 2 websites and a Facebook account, said Sahay. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Sahay said all these accounts are operating from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sahay said all these accounts are operating from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and other content, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More details are being added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}