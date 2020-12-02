Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt orders Wikipedia to remove link showing wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir
So far, Wikipedia has not corrected the map.

Govt orders Wikipedia to remove link showing wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 10:53 PM IST ANI

  • This matter was flagged by a Twitter user through a tweet calling upon the govt to take strict action
  • The order was issued by Ministry of Electronics and IT under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000

The government has directed Wikipedia to remove a link from their platform that has shown a wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said

The government has directed Wikipedia to remove a link from their platform that has shown a wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said

The order was issued by Ministry of Electronics and IT under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, they said.

The order was issued by Ministry of Electronics and IT under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, they said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This matter was flagged by a Twitter user through a tweet calling upon the government to take strict action.

The Twitter user Chhatrasal Singh had highlighted the Wikipedia page on India-Bhutan relationship where the map incorrectly depicted the boundary of Jammu Kashmir.

Taking cognizance of this, the Minister of Electronics and Information technology swiftly issued an order on November 27 directing Wikipedia to remove the page as it is a violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

Sources said if Wikipedia does not follow the directions, the Government can take serious legal action against it including blocking access to the entire platforms as per Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. So far, Wikipedia has not corrected the map.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.