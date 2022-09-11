Govt outlines risk for students planning to study medicine in China, issues advisory5 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 05:46 AM IST
The advisory came after students have been stuck in India for over two years due to Beijing's Covid visa ban.
A detailed advisory has been issued by the Indian government for the prospective students wanting to study medicine in China. They have cautioned them of the pitfalls, including poor pass percentage, mandatory learning of official spoken language Putonghua and stringent norms to qualify to practice in India.