Centre plans overhaul of labs with strict sample collection, transport rules

Standards important

According to diagnostic industry experts, the proposed standards are important due to a surge in home sample collection services and a widespread lack of consistency in how medical samples are collected, stored, and transported. The Covid pandemic accelerated the demand for home testing, leading to the rapid establishment of numerous new laboratories. While this expanded access to testing, it also brought a new set of challenges, as many of these facilities were set up with low-end equipment and operated on extremely slim profit margins. As a result, they often struggled to attract good talent or invest in advanced equipment for specialized tests. This has led to inadequate quality standards, with reports being generated without necessary checks and balances.