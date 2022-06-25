Govt panel approves Covovax vaccine for 7-11-year-olds. Explainer2 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 06:59 AM IST
- Covovax is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius refrigerated temperatures.
Listen to this article
An expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Serum Institute's Covovax for children aged 7 to 11 years. However, the new Covid vaccine still awaits the final approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).