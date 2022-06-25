Govt panel approves Covovax vaccine for 7-11-year-olds. Explainer

Covovax is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

It is stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius refrigerated temperatures.

The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Covovax (Novavax) is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of 90%, according to SII, Pune.

Covovax is colourless to slightly yellow, clear to mildly opalescent, and free to practically free from visible particles.

Covovax is administered intramuscularly as a course of 2 doses of 0.5 mL each. It is recommended to administer the second dose 3 weeks after the first dose.

Currently, Covovax is priced at ₹ 225. Earlier, the Serum Institute of India had kept the cost at ₹ 900. At private centres a dose of Covaxin costs ₹ 386, including GST.

India had delivered about 200,000 doses of Covovax vaccines to Thailand. The Quad grouping of countries -India, US, Australia, and Japan- have provided almost four and a half million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Thailand. These countries have also provided aid in terms of funds, and last-mile delivery support ensuring that vaccines are translating into vaccinations.