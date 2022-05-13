Govt panel considers implementation plan of states under Swachh Bharat Mission

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The panel called for behaviour change communication, and cleanliness activities in all villages that would lead to an improvement in the environment
New Delhi: The National Scheme Sanctioning Committee (NSSC) under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) Phase II held its third meeting on Friday to consider the annual implementation plans (AIP) of all the states and union territories for FY23.
Vini Mahajan, secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, who chaired the virtual meeting, asked states to continue to ensure open defecation free (ODF) sustainability while prioritising households that are yet to have access to facilities.
She called for continuation of retrofitting, behaviour change communication, and cleanliness activities in all villages that would lead to an improvement in the environment.
“There is a need to accelerate activities pertaining to Biodegradable Waste Management, Grey Water Management; GOBAR-dhan, Plastic Waste Management, and Faecal Sludge Management," Mahajan said.
The National Scheme Sanctioning Committee (NSSC) of SBM-G works under the chairmanship of secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti. It comprises representatives of Ministry of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, representative from State Governments apart sector experts.
