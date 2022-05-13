Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Govt panel considers implementation plan of states under Swachh Bharat Mission

Govt panel considers implementation plan of states under Swachh Bharat Mission

The panel asked states to continue to ensure open defecation free (ODF) sustainability
1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • The panel called for behaviour change communication, and cleanliness activities in all villages that would lead to an improvement in the environment

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The National Scheme Sanctioning Committee (NSSC) under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) Phase II held its third meeting on Friday to consider the annual implementation plans (AIP) of all the states and union territories for FY23.

Vini Mahajan, secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, who chaired the virtual meeting, asked states to continue to ensure open defecation free (ODF) sustainability while prioritising households that are yet to have access to facilities.

She called for continuation of retrofitting, behaviour change communication, and cleanliness activities in all villages that would lead to an improvement in the environment.

“There is a need to accelerate activities pertaining to Biodegradable Waste Management, Grey Water Management; GOBAR-dhan, Plastic Waste Management, and Faecal Sludge Management," Mahajan said.

The National Scheme Sanctioning Committee (NSSC) of SBM-G works under the chairmanship of secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti. It comprises representatives of Ministry of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, representative from State Governments apart sector experts.

